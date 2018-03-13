CSUB will host Fresno State in WBI opener

By Peter Castillo

Editor-in-Chief

The CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team will play postseason basketball for the first time since 2015.

The Roadrunners (18-13) will host Fresno State (16-14) at the Icardo Center in the opening round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

On March 10, CSUB was defeated by Seattle University 57-54 in the Western Athletic Conference final in Las Vegas.

Junior guard Jazmine Johnson and junior forward Malayasia McHenry were named to the WAC All-Tournament team for their efforts in Vegas.

Johnson averaged 13.3 points per game in the tournament, while McHenry added 12 points per contest.

The Roadrunners also receive contributions from a deep roster which includes the likes of senior forward Aja Williams (team-leading 12.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game), redshirt-senior center Jazmyne Bartee (6.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game) and redshirt-junior guard Alexxus Gilbert (9.5 points per game).

Williams recorded a double-double in CSUB’s win over Grand Canyon University in the WAC tournament semifinals with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs lost in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals to Colorado State University, 71-55.

Fresno State’s leading scorer is junior guard Candice White, who averages 17.9 points per game.

The winner of Wednesday night’s game will face the winner of the matchup between UC Irvine and the University of Nevada.