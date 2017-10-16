CSUB shutout at home against Kansas City

By Taylor Long/ Reporter
by October 15, 2017

The CSU Bakersfield women’s soccer team fell 2-0 against the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday night at the Main Soccer Field.

   “We just were not able to do enough to get the results we wanted, but I couldn’t ask for more in terms of effort and work and that little bit of execution, we’re searching for it and will hopefully get it back very soon,” said head coach Gary Curneen.

  The Roadrunners held the Kangaroos offense scoreless in the first half.  

 “We gained momentum in the first half and switched up our outside forwards, made runs downs the line and played some balls in, so I think that our crossing was definitely one of our strong suits,” said sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Bertram.

Kangaroos junior midfielder Reighan Childers scored a goal with an assist from junior forward Kelsey Mothershead. Childers drove the ball into the left side of the net with a far shot from right field at the 69th minute.

  “I think we gave absolutely everything we had and left it all out on the field, unfortunately they had two great shots and we couldn’t find the back of the net this evening but we gave it everything we could and prepared as best as we could,” said Bertram.

 Bertram fought hard to keep the Roos from scoring and was able to manage five saves throughout the game. The Kangaroos led the game in shots on goals, 11-6.

 “We held our own the last 20 minutes of the first half and came out strong in the second half but we just couldn’t execute towards the end,” said junior midfielder Sabrina Delgado.

 At the 73rd minute, Childers sealed the win for her team with a shot from 20 yards out, assisted by sophomore defender Abby Small.

 “We were all pretty disappointed with the result we’re in a tough spot and in recent weeks we’re finding it difficult, but the crowd was fantastic and I thought this was a great show of our program tonight,” said Curneen.

 The Roadrunners are now 0-2-1 in the Western Athletic Conference and 5-9-1 overall.

 CSUB will host Chicago State University Sunday, October 15th at 1 p.m. on the Main Soccer Field.

