CSUB sending five wrestlers to NCAA Championships

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

The remaining three CSU Bakersfield wrestlers that were waiting on the bubble have qualified for the 2018 NCAA National Championships, March 15-17.

Sean Nickell, Russell Rohlfing and Coleman Hammond were announced on March 6 for the NCAA Championships.

Nickell, a redshirt-junior at 133 pounds, was selected after a strong season, and finishing third at the Pac-12 Championships. He was an at-large selection.

Redshirt-sophomore Rohlfing (141) finished the year 22-10 and was also selected.

Hammond (157), a redshirt-senior, was an at-large selection, for his third NCAA Championships. Hammond is the second wrestler to do so after his brother, Bryce Hammond, who was selected in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The NCAA Championships begin next week, on Thursday, March 15-17, in Cleveland, Ohio at Quicken Loans Arena.

For the consecutive third year, CSUB will send five wrestlers to the championships.

The event will be broadcasted live on the ESPN family of networks.