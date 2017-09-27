CSUB says yes to Milo Yiannopoulos

By Christopher Mateo

Editor-in-Chief



CSU Bakersfield will welcome Milo Yiannopoulos on campus, but now it is in the College Republicans’ hands to confirm or cancel the event by Friday, Sept. 29.



In a statement released on their Instagram page on Sept. 25, the College Republicans stated, “while we do not endorse everything that Mr. Yiannopoulos believes and says, we do endorse wholeheartedly his right, and the right of every other human being, to Free Speech. And it is a right we believe is worth standing up for.”



The statement focused on the importance of fighting for freedom of speech and explaining the reasoning behind why the College Republicans are trying to bring Yiannopoulos to campus.



The event surfaced after a reserved date appeared on CSUB’s events calendar, describing the speaker as a controversial speaker.



On Sept. 20, a letter written by William Becker Jr., president and CEO of Freedom X on behalf of the College Republicans, stated that if CSUB did not allow Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on campus, the College Republicans will sue CSUB.



On Sept. 22, University Counsel Chelsea Epps sent a response on behalf of CSUB stating, “Assuming your client complies with University policies and process, your client may host its event on October 25 — and has never been told otherwise.”



CSUB granted the College Republicans an extension to allow the organization enough time comply with the Non-Instructional Events Policy.



According to the Events Policy, the use of a facility on campus is restricted for commercial use, meaning the College Republicans will not be able to sell tickets to cover Yiannopoulos’ $20,000 fee.



According to CSUB’s letter, “If your client does not, at this time, have the funds to pay Mr. Yiannopoulos’ $20,000 fee, the Office of Student Involvement will work with your client to find a suitable alternate date for the Yiannopoulos Event.”



In the Instagram post, the College Republicans stated, “there is no doubt that Milo does offend people, says things that are deemed by others to be mean, cruel, or offensive.”



Yiannopoulos is notorious for speaking against feminism. He mostly speaks at colleges where he is often met with protests due to his conservative views. He recently made headlines after a video surfaced of him condoning sexual relations between a man and boys as young as 13 years old.



“We encourage you to attend this event and further exercise your Free Speech rights and pose questions, engage in civil dialogue, respectfully challenge opinions to which you do not understand or do not agree with,” stated the College Republicans in their Instagram post.



However, as of writing this article, the event has not been confirmed by either College Republicans or by CSUB.



Adviser to the College Republicans and management and marketing assistant professor Jeremy Woods, stated in an email “no comment.”



One student listed as a member of the College Republicans, Spencer Cordova, was contacted but has not responded.



“There has only been talk, there is nothing firm, there is no contract,” said Director of Public Affairs and Communication Michael Lukens.



Some students think this type of messages should not be expressed at a college campus that has a diverse student body.



“Overall, I don’t think he should speak at CSUB,” said Charlie Cerino, CSUB student. “ This is a campus about all students not just a certain group.”



Some students think it is good to see different points of view.

“Since this school has such a diverse population of students there will be many point of views,” said senior economics major Nicholas Cortez. “Since we don’t have many controversial speakers coming to campus, it will be interesting to see the reactions.”