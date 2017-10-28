CSUB Runner Radio Oct 26th Podcast

Hosted by Olivia Kalahar
by October 28, 2017

CSU Bakersfield Production
Runner Radio
Podcast #2
October 26th, 2017

Claire Montellano talks about how the community is supporting victims and their families after being affected by the Route 91 concert shooting in Vegas

Paula Dominguez focuses on CSUB Pride week and different campus and community organizations that came together to have a successful Pride

Lyric Flores discusses Harvey Weinstein, a potential new football league, and Jay Z’s Title X hurricane relief concert

Olivia Kalahar talks about the 4th Annual Candlelight Event at CSUB and her own personal story about depression and suicide.

Runner Radio is a production of The Runner Newspaper

