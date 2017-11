CSUB RUNNER RADIO Nov 8 Podcast

Hosted by Paul Lopez

CSU Bakersfield Production

Runner Radio

Podcast #3

November 8, 2017

Lyric Flores goes over Men’s and Women’s Basketball. Mariah Carrey accused of Sexual Harassment.

Paula Dominguez informs us about workshops that help with study techniques.

Claire Montellano talks about some opportunities to give back to the community and shares some feel good stories.

Runner Radio is a production of The Runner Newspaper.