CSUB comes back, defeats Chicago State 6-1

By Victor Rodriguez/ Reporter
by October 15, 2017

After a 2-0 loss to the University of Missouri-Kansas City on Friday night, the CSU Bakersfield women’s soccer team bounced back to defeat Chicago State University 6-1 in comeback fashion on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Roadrunners managed 17 shots in the first half including 10 on goal.  But, they just couldn’t find the back of the net as junior goalkeeper Audra Wisehart saved all 10 shots that went toward her goal.

At the 20:52 minute mark, Chicago State took advantage of one of the few goal scoring opportunities they had as sophomore midfielder Mariela Alba chipped a ball behind the Roadrunner defense and toward freshman forward Jensyn Stanberry to finish into the bottom left corner of the net.

“It’s execution, that’s been the story of our season,” said CSUB head coach Gary Curneen. “That’s probably the reason we haven’t pushed through a few games. That ruthlessness in front of goal hasn’t been there, it wasn’t there in the first half but it was there the second half. You can just see the difference and what it does to our team.”

At the 50:11 mark, redshirt-junior forward Aminah Settles sent in a low cross from the right side and redshirt-sophomore midfielder Aryana Harvey was at the end of it to put it into the top left corner.

At the 68:28 minute mark, Settles stole the ball from the keeper and practically dribbled the ball into the goal to make things 2-1 for the Roadrunners. With this goal, Settles broke the record for career goals at CSUB with 20.

“It’s awesome,” said Settles. “This is my third year here so if I can score goals and help the team it’s what I want to do.”

At the 70:45 mark, senior defender captain Maja Green assisted redshirt-junior midfielder Alexa Orrante to give her sixth goal of the season, which she leads the Roadrunners. Orrante then assisted sophomore defender Sophie Freeman to make it 4-1 at the 72:19 minute mark.

“It feels great because last year I was below what was expected of me, so to lead the team in goals and points this year feels great.” said Orrante.

Freeman then set up junior midfielder Sabrina Delgado for her first goal of the season. The last goal of the game was scored by freshman forward Eszter Toth who beat the keeper with  a through ball from freshman midfielder Jordan Martinez to make it 6-1, CSUB.

The Roadrunners added 23 shots in the second half to make it 40 total, a record for shots in a single game for them. 22 of those shits were on goal. CSUB had 12 fouls compared to Chicago State’s eight.

CSUB will back at the Main Soccer Field on Sunday, Oct. 22 as they take on Utah Valley University at 1 p.m. But first,  they will be headed to Seattle, Wash., as the visit Seattle University this Friday Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

