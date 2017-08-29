CSU system axes remedial program for Fall 2018

By Sonia Lemus

Assistant News Editor

CSU to retire entrance exams

On Aug. 3, The California State University System made public its decision to retire the English Placement Test and the Entry-Level Mathematics (EPT/ELM) entrance exams in favor of a better Early Start Program.

The Early Start program is a summer program incoming freshmen are required to take if they so not pass the EPT/ELM exams.

This change would also terminate remedial college courses.

“The CSU is strengthening academic preparation that aligns with the principles of the Graduation Initiative 2025,” said Lou Montano, director of testing.

The change to the Developmental Education policy will now focus on The Smarter Balanced Assessment scores, overall high school GPA, AP test scores, and SAT/ACT scores, amongst other criteria to determine if students are at collegiate level math and English.

“If the CSU uses these new criteria, it is ok, but it should be done justly. Otherwise, they will make college easy and simple when it should be challenging but attainable,” says sociology major Tania Salas.

The Early Start Program will also be modified into a one unit summer course, it is currently a no college credit summer program.

“Some students felt discouraged coming into the university, yet having to take courses that offered them no college credit,” said Montano.

With the change to the policy students will be placed into the college-level math and English classes.

These classes will give them college credit. They will receive academic support, and possible extension modules that may extend the class beyond one academic term.

The current fee for the EPT/ELM exams is $ 20 per exam. Students can become exempt from these exams based upon their SAT/ACT scores, obtaining a 3 or higher on a qualified AP test, and receiving a result of Standard Exceeded on their EAP test.

The new policy will take effect next year for the fall 2018 semester. The EPT/ELM exams will be retired on Aug. 2017.