CSU Bakersfield overpowered Kangaroos

By Juliet Parilla

Reporter

After Thursday night’s victory against Chicago State University, the Roadrunners kept the momentum against University of Missouri-Kansas City. CSUB defeated UMKC 81-58 on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Icardo Center.

The Roadrunners (10-13, 3-5) held a steady lead through the course of the game, locking in the win. The Roadrunners shot 55 percent against the Kangaroos.

Freshman guard Jarkel Joiner was definitely motivated to win. He led the team offensively with a total of 21 points. Whether it was from the three-point line, or driving to the basket, Joiner was sure to contribute in the win. Joiner shot 3-for-6 from distance and was 8-for-13 in the win.

Joiner said, “It’s all about having heart, and just wanting it more than the other team. We did that tonight.”

Defense was also a key factor to the team’s victory tonight. The team had seven steals and three blocks.

Redshirt-junior guard Damiyne Durham had an excellent defensive performance, with four steals. Durham ended the game with 16 overall points.

“All around, he has been better. (On) his offense, he’s not forcing his shots, he’s letting everything come to him,” said senior guard Brent Wrapp.

The team is not only enjoying playing basketball, but actually enjoying playing defense and seeing the benefits of that.

“I think our guys have bought into and started to figure out that if we play great defense, our offense will come,” said Head Coach Rod Barnes.

Barnes said, “We played extremely hard, I thought we played together. I thought we were really aggressive, on both ends of the court. As a result, I think that’s why we got a win.”

The Roadrunners will be on the back on the road for the next two games, going up against New Mexico State University (20-3, 7-0) on Thursday, Feb. 8 and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (12-12, 3-4) on Saturday, Feb. 10.