CSU Bakersfield grind out win past Seattle University on Senior Night

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

On a night where the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners honored seniors, it was a redshirt-freshmen who made the difference.

Guard Justin Davis made an off-balance 3-point shot, plus a foul, with the shot-clock buzzer running out, to take the lead with 1 minute, 37 seconds left in the game. CSUB led 57-53.

Before Davis’ three, the Roadrunners trailed 53-51, and a crucial three-pointer was made by junior guard Rickey Holden. That put up CSUB 54-53 and led to the 64-57 win over Seattle University on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Seattle U Redhawks kept the Roadrunners on their toes. They trailed Seattle U 52-47 with five minutes left in the second half before the comeback happened.

The offensive work and defense in the last two minutes of the game was key in the Roadrunners victory.

“I was surprised,” said Davis on his clinch three. “I had no idea the shot-clock was going down … thank God it went it. It was a great shot.”

He finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Roadrunners (12-16, 5-8 WAC)

Holden, who shot 50 percent (6-for-12) against the Redhawks (19-11, 8-5), said that the defense was important in the win. “They’ve got big guys on the team. We were worried about getting rebounds and getting stops [of their offense].”

The end of the game was kinder than the rest of the second half to the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners only hit six of their 21 shots in the second, 9 points which were by the Roadrunners crucial threes.

Davis said he was trying to avoid contact in the win, but it was Barnes who told Davis to get the points first.

Barnes said about the come-back win in the last minutes of the game, “First of all, thank you God for this victory.”

“I thought our guys did a tremendous job. At the end of the game, it was important we got some stops.”

Barnes said that Seattle U are a good team, yet, “tonight was different than any other night. Our guys responded.”

To prepare for their final season game at Grand Canyon University, Davis said that the team will stay in the gym to prepare.

“[We will] continue to work and listen to Coach Barnes,” said Davis.

Holden said about the senior night win, “We fought through adversity. When they came back, we didn’t put our heads down.”

He said if there are open shots, as there were tonight, then they’ll take them.

Senior guard Brent Wrapp, in his last game in the Icardo Center, worked hard for the win. He collected 11 rebounds and assisted seven buckets.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a long process,” said Wrapp. “I’m thankful for the coaching staff and them for believing in me.”

Wrapp said he appreciates the fans and his family for their support in his time at CSUB.

Barnes congratulated Wrapp on his performance and overall career as a Roadrunner.

Barnes said it was a dream for Wrapp to play Division I basketball. “It was a special deal to us all.”

CSUB are currently tied for sixth place in WAC standings with the University of Missouri-Kansas City, with one game left to play.

The Roadrunners last game of the regular season is at Grand Canyon University (19-10, 8-5), Saturday, March 3, at 6 p.m. before heading to the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 8-10.

That game can be found streaming live on the WAC Digital Network.