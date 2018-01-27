Brief: Starbucks upcoming temporary hours

By Veronica Morley

Managing Editor

Students have been flocking to the new Starbucks on campus. It seems to be the new place to hangout and get your coffee, tea, or snack. However this has resulted in long lines, even filling the room at times. Due to this, Starbucks has decided to alter their hours this upcoming week.

In a memo sent from Nicole Satterfield, Interim Director of Campus Dining, she states:

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY CSUB STARBUCKS CLOSING EARLY In order to provide additional staff training and improve customer service, Starbucks will be closing 2 hours early each night. Starting January 26, 2018, the following temporary hours will become effective: Friday, January 26, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sunday, January 28, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2018 – Thursday, February 1, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2018 7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Normal Hours will resume on SATURDAY, February 3rd. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you, Nicole Satterfield Interim Director of Campus Dinning 661-654-2325

