Brief: Starbucks upcoming temporary hours

By Veronica Morley
Managing Editor
Students have been flocking to the new Starbucks on campus. It seems to be the new place to hangout and get your coffee, tea, or snack. However this has resulted in long lines, even filling the room at times. Due to this, Starbucks has decided to alter their hours this upcoming week.
In a memo sent from Nicole Satterfield, Interim Director of Campus Dining, she states:
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
CSUB STARBUCKS CLOSING EARLY
In order to provide additional staff training and improve customer service, Starbucks will be closing 2 hours early each night. Starting January 26, 2018, the following temporary hours will become effective:
Friday, January 26, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday, January 28, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, January 29, 2018 – Thursday, February 1, 2018 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, February 2, 2018 7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Normal Hours will resume on SATURDAY, February 3rd.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
Thank you,
Nicole Satterfield
Interim Director of Campus Dinning
661-654-2325
To read more about the new Starbucks on campus and find out their regular hours click here.
Be First to Comment