Brief: Starbucks upcoming temporary hours

By Managing Editor on January 27, 2018

By Veronica Morley

Managing Editor

Students have been flocking to the new Starbucks on campus. It seems to be the new place to hangout and get your coffee, tea, or snack. However this has resulted in long lines, even filling the room at times. Due to this, Starbucks has decided to alter their hours this upcoming week.

In a memo sent from Nicole Satterfield, Interim Director of Campus Dining, she states:

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY 

CSUB STARBUCKS CLOSING EARLY 

 

In order to provide additional staff training and improve customer service, Starbucks will be closing 2 hours early each night.  Starting January 26, 2018, the following temporary hours will become effective:

Friday, January 26, 2018       7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 2018   7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.  

Sunday, January 28, 2018    10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, January 29, 2018 – Thursday, February 1, 2018  7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

Friday, February 2, 2018  7:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Normal Hours will resume on SATURDAY, February 3rd

 

We apologize for any inconvenience.

 

Thank you,

Nicole Satterfield

Interim Director of Campus Dinning

661-654-2325

To read more about the new Starbucks on campus and find out their regular hours click here.

Published in Breaking News

Managing Editor

Managing Editor

