BRIEF: President Mitchell releases memo regarding DACA updates

By Veronica Morley

Managing Editor

On Jan 19, President Horace Mitchell sent out a memorandum addressing an update on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The program and it’s future have been in question ever since the Trump administration and the Department for Homeland Security decided to terminate the program on Sept. 5, 2017.

In Mitchell’s memorandum, he shares new information from the California State University (CSU) Chancellor’s Office. The information states:

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that it will resume accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA for individuals previously granted deferred action under the program. USCIS will not accept requests from individuals who have never before been granted DACA and will not accept or approve advance parole requests from DACA recipients. If your DACA status expired/expires between September 5, 2017 and March 5, 2018, you are urged to complete and submit a DACA renewal application as soon as possible. If your DACA status expired before September 5, 2017, or your DACA was previously terminated, you may file a new initial DACA request in accordance with the Form I-821D and Form I-765 instructions. You must list the date your prior DACA expired or was terminated, if available, on Part 1 of the Form I-821D.”

The memorandum also included to links to the News, Legal Support Services, and Student Services sections of the CSU website.

The website also includes a message from CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. In it he states: