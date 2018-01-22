Brief: Former CSUB employee sentenced to felony probation for embezzlement

By Marilu Cisneros

Multimedia Editor

Former CSU Bakersfield employee Angela Renee Mora was sentenced to 60 days in a work release program and three years of felony probation following a hearing on Jan. 8.

Additionally, Mora will have to make a full reimbursement of the $44,000 she embezzled from the university during December 2014 and April 2017.

Mora, who at the time was an administrative aid in the Business Administration Department at CSUB, gave herself special consultant pay, forging the signatures of three university deans.

The money was taken from both state funds and student sources through the MBA program.

According to KBAK/KBFX, Mora made the payments out to herself, which were then direct-deposited into her Patelco Credit Union Bank account.

When CSUB officials noticed the missing funds, they notified the Bakersfield Police Department.

It wasn’t until June 2017 Mora first appeared in court, after a search warrant was obtained to review her bank account.

After being out on a $10,000 bail for almost six months, Mora took a plea of no contest to a felony count of grand theft of property and a misdemeanor count of embezzlement.

According to an article by KBAK/KBFX, CSUB has stated that Mora is no longer an employee at the university.

The Runner contacted the Business Administration Department at CSUB to speak about this matter.

The Runner was directed to the Director of Public Affairs and Communications Michael Lukens, whom we have not yet received an answer from.

The Runner will continue to investigate this case as more information is provided by the university.