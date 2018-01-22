Update: Professor pleads not guilty to child porn

By Marilu Cisneros

Multimedia Editor

On December 8, 2017 Theodore Ishida, an assistant psychology professor at CSU Bakersfield, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

He appeared in court on December 21, and plead not guilty to these charges.

Ishida, 63, contacted Bakersfield Police on August 7, 2016 to report a burglary. He reported that someone had forced entry to his home stealing his computer and other personal items.

A few months after the burglary, Ishida contacted police to report a possible extortion.

He said a man was asking for money in return for not accusing him with police, after he found the child pornography in his computer.

After investigating, Bakersfield Police Department was able to get a search warrant to inspect the residence of Francois Gariepy, the alleged burglar.

During the inspection, Bakersfield police found Ishita’s computer, and Gariepy was arrested.

The computer was sent for forensic examination. Such examination reveled that the child pornography had been first downloaded into a CSUB computer then transferred to Ishida’s personal computer.

After the professor’s arrest, CSUB issued a statement regarding this matter.

“CSUB took appropriate action once the University was made aware of a Bakersfield Police Department investigation of Dr. Ishida in January 2017. Since that time, Dr. Ishida has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the Bakersfield Police Department’s and the University’s investigation of the matter. Dr. Ishida does not have access to his office or the campus. The University has cooperated with Bakersfield police during the ongoing investigation and will continue to do so.”

Bakersfield police said that CSUB will not be investigated in this case, since it doesn’t have to do with the university.

Ishida is currently out on a $10,000 bail, and is set to appear in court on February 26, 2018.