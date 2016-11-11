November 10, 2016
fullmarathon
Full Marathon map by Bakersfield Marathon....Read More
20 mins late to work after driving around for something like 45 mins.
No signs to tell what’s going on or how to get to other side of town.
Cars scattering like a nest of lost ants.
Some police cars had police sitting inside with window up at the intersection, could I stop in the intersection and ask them for directions without getting a ticket? Idk, I didnt chance it.
A large sign at major intersection with a web site or web link to a map of the route could have proven helpful or a (reverse 911) call letting people know what was going to be happening and where to go to get directions, etc.