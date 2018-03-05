ASI aiding clubs

Alejandra Alberto

Reporter

To host an outdoor event on campus clubs need multiple security measures, such as fencing, portable toilets, and trash cans was a campus issue brought up by Vice President of University Affairs, Anthony Briseno.

Briseno said, this is something that sets back clubs and organizations from being able to host outdoor events.

“On average it would cost clubs and organizations about $1,200 to pay or these expenses. Its an expense that is out on and limits all organizations events to indoor events. One thing I’m hoping that comes from this is that it starts a conversation about this policy, and about the concept that CSUB should put up permanent fencing, since that is the biggest costs” said Briseno.

Briseno hopes to gather 50-100 different clubs and organizations to fill out a campus issue form because this something that will affect campus life in the future.

The Men’s Soccer Club requested funding from ASI for $2,000 for their last home soccer game on April 14. Part of the expenses this will be put towards to will be for SRC staff, spray paint, water bottles for spectators, and seating and canopies for spectators as well.

ASI granted the Men’s Soccer Club with $2,000, stating that the funding will help them grow as a club and will.

“I think this would be perfectly good to show in support of the Men’s Soccer Club”, said Director of Clubs and Organizations Outreach, Jaidyn Conner.

It was also stated during the meeting that ASI currently has helped aid $22,274 and still has $17,726 remaining.

On February 16 through 18, ASI President Mariela Gomez and Vice President of University Affairs Anthony Briseno attended the CSSA conference in CSU Maritime.

One of the topics this conference was focused on the tuition increase. According to Briseno this has been an ongoing battle. Last year tuition increased by $270 and this year it is expected to increase by $280.

“These are the things that we are facing, these are the things that we are fighting. The fact is that our legislators don’t find the value of our education at the moment. That is something that the whole talk about CSAA was about” said Briseno.

ASI did not yet have the results of the referendum. ASI said that the data is still being finalized, and is expected to be announced Feb. 26, since they do not want to give incorrect information.

“The data is still being processed, the final results will be in on Monday,we don’t want to give information thats inaccurate and then change the numbers ”said Mariela Gomez.

The results published Monday stated that the referendum was approved.