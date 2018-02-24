Applications for ASI candidates now open

By Peter Castillo

Editor-in-Chief

Applications to run for an executive position on the Associated Students Inc. Board of Directors are now being accepted.

Students have until March 7 at 11 a.m. to apply.

Applications may be filled out and turned in through RunnerSync.

All positions on the executive board of ASI are open, including president.

There is a mandatory candidate meeting on Wednesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. in the Stockdale Room.

Campaigning will run from Thursday, March 8 through Thursday, March 22. Also, there is a candidate debate on Monday, March 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. with a meeting beforehand at 11:30 a.m.

ASI voting will begin Wednesday, March 21 and conclude Thursday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m.

The election results will be announced Friday, March 23.

For any questions related to ASI elections, ASI Executive Director Ilaria Pesco may be reached at ipesco@csub.edu. Students can also email ASI Elections Coordinator Jason Watkins at jwatkins4@csub.edu.