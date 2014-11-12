A guide to exploring the streets of Bakersfield

The Streets of Bakersfield

By Shelby Parker

If you haven’t noticed by now, Bakersfield doesn’t always offer the same opportunities that larger cities, like Los Angeles does. However, that’s not to say that there’s “nothing to do” like many often complain. I was born and raised here, and while I used to be one of the many counting down the days to move away, because we didn’t always have the most exciting events, I’ve grown to appreciate the city for what it is. Over the past few years, I’ve seen many improvements from hipster café’s to swanky restaurants. If you’re looking for an entertaining Friday night with friends or a relaxing Saturday afternoon, look no further than downtown Bakersfield. There’s a little of something for everyone!

Arts District

This section of town has acquired the reputation of drawing the hipster crowd. There are coffee shops, thrift stores and art galleries. What more could you ask for?

Dagny’s

Dagny’s is a locally owned coffee company by Mike Walters and Jackie Lawlor. The shop offers the perfect environment for studying or meeting with friends, while sipping a cup of joe or eating one of the many bakery treats, such as a cookie, cake or scone. It’s very casual and comfortable with couches and tables inside, or grab a seat on the patio when the weather permits. The shop even offers a nice selection of wine and beer. According to barista, Saige White, 22, some of the popular drinks are the monthly coffee, which is always changing, the mochas and the refreshing white iced tea.

Fox Theater

The historic Fox Theater opened on Christmas Day in 1930, bringing the elegance and style of Hollywood to Bakersfield. It was once home to the big screen, but closed in 1977 after 47 years of movie magic. In 1994, they reopened their doors and have been entertaining crowds with film festivals, concerts and more. The theater gives a more intimate setting and a romantic feel for all of the eras that have come and gone.

Live Theater

Bakersfield has a great local community of theater. Shows are always taking place at The Empty Space, Spotlight or Stars Theater. Check out a play or a musical production, which is a lot more enticing than going to see another movie and supports the local arts.

Shopping

Why go to Los Angeles, when there are plenty of local boutiques that provide the same quality of clothing? Fashionista Boutique at the Fox is just one of the shops that carries designer brands and top of the line attire.

Nightlife

The downtown area comes alive at night with clubs, live music and restaurants that could even be compared to those in New York City. Lighting and atmosphere makes all the difference with these

The Padre

The Padre is easily one of the nicest places in town, even if you aren’t staying in one of the guest rooms. Aside from the hotel, there are several restaurants to choose from, including the Belvedere Room, Brimstone, Prairie Fire and Farmacy Cafe. There are also options for private dining, should a special occasion occur. For a more casual setting, join your friends on the patio for drinks and conversation, especially while the weather is lovely and accommodating during this southern California winter.

The hotel also holds special events including The Happiest Hour from 3-6 on Mondays and during the month of November

The Mark

Another high-profile restaurant that is quickly becoming another hot spot in town is The Mark.

For those of us that have lived here awhile, There are many hidden treasures that the city has to offer, sometimes it’s just a matter of looking a little closer.