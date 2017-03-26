Men’s basketball invites community to watch last home practice

CSU Bakersfield’s men’s basketball team and BMW of Bakersfield hosted an open practice on Saturday, March 25 to give the community one more opportunity to watch the team at home. Those who attended who were welcome to free tacos by Hacienda Tacos and hats by BMW of Bakersfield.

Community members showed their support as the team ran drills. At the end of the practice President Horace Mitchell offered inspiring words to the team before they head off to New York for the National Invitation Tournament. Attendees were welcome to join the team on the court for photos and autographs.

The Runners will be playing at Madison Square Garden in New York against Georgia Tech at the NIT semifinals at 4 p.m. (PT).