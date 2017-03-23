Four runs in 8th inning power CSUB to win

By Esteban Ramirez

Senior Staff Writer

The CSU Bakersfield baseball team didn’t waste any outs against the University of Nebraska.

The Roadrunners scored all of their runs with two outs, including four late in the game, on their way to an 8-6 victory over the Cornhuskers Tuesday, March 21 at Hardt Field.

“We just kept battling,” said senior Mahlik Jones. “As a team, we are a great two out and two strike hitting team. We just fight pitch by pitch and just don’t give up.”

CSUB interim head coach Jeremy Beard said it is the style of this team to keep battling.

“We never give in and that’s been the story of our season,” said Beard. “Pitch-by-pitch is our motto. We believe we can score whether it’s two outs, two strikes, it doesn’t matter.”

CSUB (11-5) came up with big hits when it needed it the most, including in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Roadrunners drove in four runs.

Nebraska was leading 6-4 heading into the bottom half of the inning. The Cornhuskers got two quick outs, but the Roadrunners’ redshirt-junior Mark Pena got things going with a single. Then, junior Andrew Penner singled to right field, and senior David Metzgar drove in Pena to cut into the lead.

Senior Max Carter was then walked by Nebraska pitcher Chad Luensmann to load the bases as senior Ryan Grotjohn stepped up to bat. Luensmann was then called for a ball advancing Carter to second base, Metzgar to third and scoring Penner.

Grotjohn was then walked to first to set the stage for the eventual game-winning hit.

Jones came up to bat and with the count 0-2, Jones singled up the middle and drove in both Metzgar and Carter to put the Roadrunners up, 8-6.

“I knew there were two outs and I didn’t want too much. I just wanted to give a short swing and it worked out,” said Jones. “It’s very awesome to be in this situation and for my teammates to trust in me and for me to trust my teammates, it was very cool.”

CSUB also had its first home run of the season. The Roadrunners were trailing the Cornhuskers 3-2 in the fifth inning with two outs.

Then, Carter hit a solo home run to tie the game.

“We’re not a home-run-hitting-team,” said Carter. “I’m not trying to hit home runs, but I’m happy it happened. I thought he caught it and almost stopped running but it got over.”

CSUB added another run in the inning after Jones hit a triple down the right-field line, giving the Roadrunners a 4-3 lead.

The Cornhuskers took back the lead with two runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to set the stage for the Roadrunners to score four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

CSUB had 16 hits in the game, while Nebraska had 13 hits.

Senior pitcher Garrett Nimmo started the game and pitched for 6.1 innings. He struck out three batters and gave up four runs.

However, junior pitcher Naithen Dewsnap (3-0) finished the final 2.2 innings and earned the win.

Nebraska’s pitcher Chad Luensmann (1-1) took the loss.

CSUB is scheduled to start Western Athletic Conference play with a series at Grand Canyon.

The first game is set for Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.