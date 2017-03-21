Roadrunners drop both matches at tri-meet

By Juan Rodriguez

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield’s beach volleyball team were swept by both teams during its tri-meet at the Barnes Beach Volleyball

Complex over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 18, CSUB dropped matches against CSU Northridge and Loyola Marymount University.

CSUB was swept in the first four matchups.

CSUN Maddie Leiphardt and Nickeisha Williams defeated senior Jocelyn Rodriguez and sophomore Mattison DeGarmo of CSUB (21-13, 21-17).

The Matadors’ Aeryn Owens and Autumn Russell defeated freshmen Sarah Garrow and Ashley Prater (21-9, 20-22, 15-6).

CSUN’s Nicoletta Stork and Nicolette Pinkney defeated CSUB sophomore Hannah Manzanares and freshman Madi Busler (21-17, 15-21, 15-11).

Daniella Molinari and Cassidy Rosso defeated the Roadrunners’ sophomore tandem of Ally Barber and Kayla Tinker (21-16, 17-21, 19-17).

It was not until late into in the matchup against the Matadors where the Roadrunners briefly reversed the day’s trend.

CSUB senior Carol Grasso and redshirt-senior Sara Little claimed the Roadrunners’ sole dual competition victory of the day.

Grasso and Little defeated CSUN pair of Julie Haake and Katie Sato (22-15, 22-20).

“Grasso and Little did a good job executing the gameplan against CSUN. The other teams fought but weren’t as consistent. To compete against these teams, we must consistently be aggressive and focused” said CSUB coach Cesar Benatti to gorunners.com.

Despite warm temperatures throughout the day, CSUB could not catch fire as they went up against LMU.

The Roadrunners were swept in all six double competitions against the Lions.

Next up for CSUB is a tri-meet in Malibu against Pepperdine University and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Saturday, March 25.