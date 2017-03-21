CSUB goes 1-2 in weekend games

By Esteban Ramirez

The number 22-ranked CSU Bakersfield water polo team went 1-2 this past weekend at Hillman Aquatic Center.

The Roadrunners (12-12, 0-4 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) fell to No. 6 Arizona State University 16-8 and No. 11 Princeton University 7-3, but earned a win against CSU East Bay, 9-5.

CSUB started off its weekend with a matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils Saturday, March 18.

The Roadrunners were going back-and-forth with the Sun Devils, keeping it all tied through the first period at 4-4. However, ASU took the commanding lead in the second and third periods. The Sun Devils outscored the Roadrunners during that time 10-3 to give ASU a 14-7 lead.

ASU outscored CSUB 2-1 in the final period to give the Sun Devils the 16-8 win.

“We were fantastic offensively early on against ASU,” said CSUB coach Jason Gall to gorunners.com. “We had some fundamental defensive breakdowns, which led to their run. We have to do a better job on defense, but we are going in the right direction.”

CSUB was led by redshirt-senior driver Nicola Barrett and junior driver Ashley Paz, who both finished with three goals.

On the same day, the Roadrunners took down the CSU East Bay Pioneers thanks to a big second period. CSUB was clinging to a 3-2 lead after one quarter, then the Roadrunners shutout the Pioneers in the second and added another three goals on their way to a 9-5 win.

“We made the adjustments, and the defense was strong in the first three quarters against East Bay,” Gall said to gorunners.com. “A lot of our kids that usually don’t get a chance to play were able to show that they are ready to take the next step.”

On Sunday, March 19, CSUB squared off against Princeton.

The Tigers beat the Roadrunners behind 18 saves from their goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson.

Despite Johnson’s strong performance, CSUB stayed in the game, only down 4-1 at halftime. Then, two CSUB players were ejected in the third period, which led to two more goals for Princeton.

“We had plenty of opportunities and had 10 6-on-5 chances, but we were tentative with our shooting and forced some things on offense and not taking what they were giving us,” said Gall to gorunners.com.

Senior goalkeeper Courtney Wahlstrom finished with 12 saves for the Roadrunners. CSUB also had 12 steals and forced 18 Princeton turnovers.

CSUB is scheduled to play at second-ranked Stanford University Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.