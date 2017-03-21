Local brewery gives behind-the-tap tours

By Emily Amparan

Assistant News Editor

For the last two years Temblor Brewing Company has been providing the Bakersfield community with entertainment, good beer and a social hangout.

Together, Don Bynum and Tom Maxwell co-founded the brewery after Bynum went on a life-changing trip to Belgium and Germany back in 2010. Since then, he wanted to join the craft brewing scene to bring the things he learned in Europe back to the states.

With the tastes he acquired from Europe and a beer science course he took at UC Davis, Bynum and Maxwell took the leap to start their journey in bringing Temblor Brewing to life. In addition, they had help from Derrick Miller and Tamara Dobbs, who helped them take their next step.

“It has been a difficult journey, but our passion is as strong as ever,” stated Dynam in an email. “A big key to our success is our Head Brewer Mike Lahti, who is fourteen years in the brewing business and took the leap to move to Bakersfield from Indiana.”

Anyone is welcome to see this success firsthand with Temblor’s weekly tours of their grounds.

Every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Temblor offers free tours where they can cross back beyond restriction lines to walk along the stills and hear their story.

Both Bynum and Lahti are known to guide these tours themselves, happy to describe everything they know from the hops and barley they use all the way through to the canning process.

Not only that, they allow a tasting of the brews that are currently in progress, showing and explaining how the yeast and boiling work to get the beers everyone loves.

Bynum stated when selecting the style and flavors of the beers they wish to make, they are all centered around what he learned and experienced in Europe and wanted to bring those styles to Bakersfield.

“At the end of the day, we are focused on the world of beer and all it has to offer,” stated Bynum in an email.

After the tour, people can enjoy their brews and food. They have something that fits everyone’s taste and preference. If someone is feeling more adventurous, they can try out any of their One-Hit-Wonders that are in constant rotation.

Temblor brews are currently being sold in one hundred different stores throughout Bakersfield and Kern County, and they only plan on getting bigger from here on out.

Bynum explains that the space they currently occupy is large enough to allow them to grow by installing additional tanks whenever they’re ready to.

“We also want to continue to build up the arts and entertainment community in Bakersfield,” stated Bynum in an email.

Temblor is also offering a home brew course through Bakersfield College as well as a monthly homebrew meeting at the

Temblor location on Buck Owens Boulevard.

For more information, head to www.temblorbrewing.com or any of Temblor’s social media pages.