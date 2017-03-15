Kinesiology department holds 6th annual run

By Brenda Gonzalez

Assistant Multimedia Editor

The CSU Bakersfield kinesiology department started St. Patrick’s Day with its sixth annual run on March 11.

The St. Patrick’s Day Run was held at the Park at River Walk.

Runners came out to participate in the run. The event is a fundraiser for the kinesiology department, which is in the school of social sciences and education. Jeff Moffit said the purpose of the run is to help stay happy and healthy.

“Kinesiology is the study of human movement and we want people moving, it’s what makes people healthy as well as happy,” said Moffit.

Participants were greeted and given green necklaces with a number in the back for a chance to receive a prize as they finished the run.

CSUB alumnus and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Michael McCarthy said he prepared for the run by running at the Park at River Walk and at the Wind Wolves Preserve.

“We do a lot of mountain biking and just try to be outside every day, get your exercise in and stay in good shape,” said McCarthy.

Prizes were given out to the runners wearing the most green and metals were given to the winners.

“You can walk it, jog it,” said sophomore kinesiology major Justin Lyons-Girault. “You don’t have to run it or sprint it. Anyone who’s thinking out coming out or have never run before, I think it’s a good experience.”