Roadrunners upset in first round of WAC tournament

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The third-seeded CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team was upset in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament by sixth-seeded Utah Valley University 59-53 in overtime on Wednesday, March 8 in Las Vegas.

Redshirt-senior forward Erika Williams led the way in her final game for the Roadrunners with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Williams became the 10th player in CSUB history to reach 1,000 career points.

Williams was the only member of CSUB to score in double figures as the Roadrunners shot only 32 percent from the floor.

The game was tied at 28 at halftime.

CSUB (15-14, 10-4 WAC) held a 41-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Roadrunners pushed their lead to 46-39 with 7:06 remaining thanks to a jumper from Williams.

Utah Valley (9-21, 3-11 WAC) closed the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run to tie the game at 52 and sent it into overtime.

This set the stage for the Wolverines to pull off the upset in overtime.

Utah Valley outscored CSUB 7-1 in overtime as the Roadrunners shot 0 of 8 from the floor.

Utah Valley will move on to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Seattle University Friday, March 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Las Vegas.