Hijab Challenge lets CSUB students be Muslims for a day

Photos by Simer Khurana The Muslim Student Association (MSA)  hosted their annual Hijab Challenge on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 on the Red Brick Road outside of Dorothy Donahoe Hall...
  • Sabah Shah- President of the MSA club (Muslim Students Association) stated “The MSA is doing our annual Hijab Challenge o give people and opportunity to experience a day in the life of hijab-wearing Muslim women. We hope to encourage understanding and solidarity."
  • Byanna Owens, 23 CSUB student getting her hijab fixed, although being Christian, she participates in the Hijab challenge to support the Muslim Community.
  • Students Signing the MSA wall in support of k"women's freedom to wear the hijab."
  • Zainab Okikioposu, 20, helps put the Hijab on students throughout the day.
  • Zainab Okikioposu, assisting a student on how to correctly wear a hijab.
by March 8, 2017

Photos by Simer Khurana

The Muslim Student Association (MSA)  hosted their annual Hijab Challenge on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 on the Red Brick Road outside of Dorothy Donahoe Hall at CSU Bakersfield.

The MSA has existed since 2009 while the Hijab Challenge has taken place for 5 years with a successful rate.

Not only were women challenged, but men were also welcomed to participate. CSUB students were encouraged to wear hijabs for a day to see the world through a Muslim woman’s eyes.

 

 

Tags

by Web Editor - Mar 8, 2017
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

Upcoming Events

There are no upcoming events.

This Week’s Issue