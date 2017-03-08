Hijab Challenge lets CSUB students be Muslims for a day

March 8, 2017
Photos by Simer Khurana
The Muslim Student Association (MSA) hosted their annual Hijab Challenge on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 on the Red Brick Road outside of Dorothy Donahoe Hall at CSU Bakersfield.
The MSA has existed since 2009 while the Hijab Challenge has taken place for 5 years with a successful rate.
Not only were women challenged, but men were also welcomed to participate. CSUB students were encouraged to wear hijabs for a day to see the world through a Muslim woman’s eyes.
