Hijab Challenge lets CSUB students be Muslims for a day

Zainab Okikioposu, 20, helps put the Hijab on students throughout the day.

Students Signing the MSA wall in support of k"women's freedom to wear the hijab."

Byanna Owens, 23 CSUB student getting her hijab fixed, although being Christian, she participates in the Hijab challenge to support the Muslim Community.

Sabah Shah- President of the MSA club (Muslim Students Association) stated “The MSA is doing our annual Hijab Challenge o give people and opportunity to experience a day in the life of hijab-wearing Muslim women. We hope to encourage understanding and solidarity."

Photos by Simer Khurana

The Muslim Student Association (MSA) hosted their annual Hijab Challenge on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 on the Red Brick Road outside of Dorothy Donahoe Hall at CSU Bakersfield.

The MSA has existed since 2009 while the Hijab Challenge has taken place for 5 years with a successful rate.

Not only were women challenged, but men were also welcomed to participate. CSUB students were encouraged to wear hijabs for a day to see the world through a Muslim woman’s eyes.