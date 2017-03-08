EDITORIAL: Stand up for students, CSU

The Runner Editorial Board would like to see the CSU system take more of a stand to protect the students from all 23 campuses it represents, and challenge federal law if it comes to it.

As it stands, the CSU system has vowed to protect their undocumented students by keeping university police departments from “entering agreements with law enforcement agencies for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration law,” as stated in a memorandum put out by the CSU Chancellor Timothy White on Feb. 22.

According to White’s memorandum, “the CSU advises any member of our campus community who is approached while on campus by federal, state or local officials asking for documentation regarding immigration status, to immediately contact the University Police Department.”

While this memorandum deals with many immigration issues, “they do not affect the existing (DACA policy).”

We suggest that the state of California step in and raise funds to continue supporting their undocumented students. We also urge the state to find a way to shift state funds to make sure all students, regardless of their documentation, are able to receive the financial aid they need to attend school.

Education is one of the country’s most vital catalysts for innovation, prosperity and continuing to make strides to be an example for the rest of the world.

Not protecting undocumented students for fear of losing federal funding will limit and ultimately hinder the growth of America.

The CSU system must protect its students from all threats, even if the U.S. president threatens to cut federal funding.

In an interview with Time Magazine, White said he will support students, faculty, staff and communities, and help them succeed.

“We want people to know that they will be welcome here if they lack documentation or not,” said White. White estimated there are 10,000 to 12,000 undocumented students out of 470,000-plus students in the CSU system. Since Trump’s executive order, many students have reached out to him with their remarks, which related to his own personal experience.

Chancellor White immigrated from Argentina to California when he was nine years old.

“I find myself thinking back to those days and understanding what it really means and feels like to somebody who comes into a new country,”

White said in his interview with Time Magazine.

White said an issue like this makes him attentive when a person is marginalized or potentially marginalized by a policy of the CSU system at every university or by a state or federal law.

We are happy to hear that the CSU system is doing its part to help with this controversial topic, but this is not enough.