The Runner brings home 16 awards

By The Runner Staff

The Runner earned 14 awards at the California Collegiate Media Awards and two awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Conference that took place from March 2 through March 5 in San Francisco.

The Runner competed with schools from all over the country and Canada.

The Runner earned three first place awards. Photo editor AJ Alvarado won first place in Best Photo Illustration for the “Basketball Preview.”

“It feels great to be recognized for your work. It is great because we doubled the amount of awards, and this shows that we are growing,” said Alvarado, who also won third place for Best Sports Photograph.

Gina Butler, the previous business manager, won first place for Best Promotion Materials for “Runner Media Kit”.

Maria Rodriguez and Jonathan Wells won first place for Best News Video for the “2016 Bakersfield Business Confernce.”

The Runner also won four second place awards.

“I feel really excited and happy that our work has been recognized, and I want to give extra praise to Maria, because she helped more than she needed to and made this video possible,” said Wells.

News Editor Julie Mana-Ay placed second for Best Editorial with “Election awakens fear in minorities.”

“I feel like I worked hard for this. Winning was such a relief. Winning felt like all of my work paid off,” said Mana-Ay.

Maria Rodriguez and Roel Romualdo won second place for Best Non-News Video.

Syleena Perez, the previous sports editor, won second place for Best Sports Story.

Editor-in-Chief Christopher Mateo won second place for Best Feature Story.

Ben Patton won third place for Best Feature Photograph, The Runner Staff won third for Best Newspaper, third for the Best of Show newspaper award and third for Best of Show website.