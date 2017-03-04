UPD searches for man regarding assault on campus

By Esteban Ramirez

Senior Staff Writer

University Police Department is searching for a man regarding an alleged assault at CSU Bakersfield.

According to a crime bulletin email sent out by Chief of Police Marty Williamson, UPD is currently looking for Michael Greene, 18, for questioning.

The department is investigating the assault case and is asking for help from the campus community in locating Greene. If you have information on Greene or his location, UPD asks people to call 654-2111.

Williamson did not state when or where the assault occurred.

The Runner called UPD to get more information about the assault, but Williamson was not working at the time of the call.

Check back for more updates on this story when they become available.