No place like home

By Brenda Gonzalez and Becca Romo

The Runner Staff

Students gathered by the Icardo Center on Saturday, Feb. 25 to enjoy food and games for homecoming week.

The homecoming barbecue was hosted by CSU Bakersfield Campus Programming. The barbecue is a family-friendly event that is held for students, staff and community members.

Campus Programming Director Emily Poole said the barbecue brings the CSUB community together.

“Really just to bring our campus community and our alumni together to have fun and celebrate a spirit of being a Roadrunner,” said Poole.

Business major Leigh Whitson said the barbecue is fun.

“I think it’s super cute,” said Whitson. “All the kids in the bounce houses, getting to hang out with my team, have some good food, see the alumni. I think it’s pretty fun.”

Academic adviser for arts and humanities Christina Ramirez said they thought it would be a great opportunity to have all of the advisers out here, our interim dean and our interim associate dean are also here to welcome our students back and show our school spirit for CSUB.