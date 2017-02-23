Rec Day helps students be more active

By Roxana Flores

Web Editor

CSU Bakersfield students went back to simpler times as they played different recreations in sports from their childhoods for Rec Day Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Student Union Patio.

The Student Recreation Center organized the event, which was themed around throwing it back to the days when students had recess.

“It’s kind of recess for college students to have games, food and prizes just bringing the kids back out in you,” said senior engineer major and SRC Marketing Assistant Naureen Hossain.

CSUB students were able to take part in four square, hopscotch, giant pink volleyball, arts and crafts, tent city as well as enjoying free food and drinks.

Rec Day is national event celebrating all recreations in sports and fitness worldwide.

“The SRC is putting Rec Day just for students to be more active and involved on campus,” said Hossain.

Chemistry major and SRC Student Manager of Marketing Nico Salum said they chose the recess theme to take students back to a simpler time.

Students enjoyed the activities Rec Day had to offer.

“I think of Rec Day as a lot of fun and a great way to get involved and keep campus life up and positive,” said criminal justice major and SRC Manager of Duty Adrian Mejia.

Kinesiology major Maria Santana who heard about the Rec Day event through CSUB programming said that the activities at Rec Day benefited students as a positive outlet.