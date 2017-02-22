Roadrunners defeat UC Santa Barbara in pitcher’s duel

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The CSU Bakersfield baseball team defeated No. 24-ranked UC Santa Barbara 2-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Hardt Field.

Sophomore pitcher Isaiah Moten racked up a career-high nine strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched and earned the win. He only allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks.

Moten was initially scheduled to be on a 60-pitch limit, according to coach Jeremy Beard.

Moten threw 107 pitches Tuesday night.

“I didn’t expect to go that long, but I just knew I had to go out there and compete with all three pitches, throw all three for strikes,” said Moten. “I knew if I did that then today was going to be a good day.”

CSUB (2-2) loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning with no outs. Redshirt-junior Mark Pena grounded into a double play to drive in the first run of the game. Sophomore Jake Ortega followed with a double down the left field line to score senior Ryan Grotjohn.

After a leadoff single to begin the top of the third, UCSB sophomore Clay Fisher lined a ball into the right-center field gap. A spectacular diving catch by sophomore Cole Valletta prevented a potential rally from starting. Valletta was making his first career start at CSUB.

In the top of the eighth, UCSB (1-3) led off the inning with a walk and a single. After a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third, Moten was lifted for junior pitcher Naithen Dewsnap.

“Moten did a good painting the outside corner, he really kept the ball low today,” said Ortega. “He really pitched well for us today, it was huge.”

Dewsnap gave up an infield single to allow a run to cross to the first hitter he faced. However, he would escape the jam with a strikeout and a pop out to preserve the one-run lead.

In the ninth, Dewsnap retired the side order to pick up the save.

Junior outfielder Andrew Penner reached base safely three times with two singles and a walk in the win.

“It was an excellent ballgame by both sides, we did a really nice job competing,” said Beard. “Both teams played great defense, both teams pitched well, we just happened to come out on top.”

CSUB is scheduled to begin a four-game series against the University of Portland on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at Hardt Field.