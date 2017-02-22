CSUB splits weekend invitational

By Joe Macias

Senior Writer

The CSU Bakersfield water polo team posted a 2-2 record at the 37th annual UC Davis Aggie Shootout.

The Roadrunners (4-7) opened with a win in its first game against Sonoma State University 15-9. CSUB separated the score as they made five goals in the second quarter to put themselves ahead 7-2.

Sophomore driver Lindsey Paulson got her first career hat-trick in the win.

CSUB was unable to continue its winning ways as they would lose to 11th ranked University of the Pacific, 10-8.

Pacific opened the game with a 4-0 lead in the first quarter.

“We can’t spot a good team four goals,” CSUB head coach Jason Gall said to gorunners.com. “Once we got on the scoreboard, we started to play with better focus. One thing that is standing out is that we multiple scoring weapons. Five of our eight goals in this game came off our bench, so that is a huge advantage for us.”

After splitting its first two games, CSUB got back on track against Occidental College.

The Roadrunners routed Occidental 14-3, as nine different CSUB players were able to score.

CSUB held Occidental scoreless in the first and third quarter of the game.

The Roadrunners dropped their final game of the weekend to host UC Davis, 12-6. Senior goalkeeper Courtney Wahlstrom had 10 saves in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Roadrunners.