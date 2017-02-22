Water conservation is still a must

By Renee Blakes

Reporter

During times of drought, everyone becomes aware of our need to conserve water.



Residents of a drought-afflicted area are always watching their water usage.

But as soon as the rain comes, Lamont floods, and there’s water in the Kern River, they go back to their wasteful ways.

California’s farmlands require large amounts of water.

We choose to forget that one year ago, during El Niño, meteorologists were saying we were going to see torrential flooding.



Well, not really, but El Niño was on everyone’s tongue.

El Nino did not save California.

Instead, we got more water restrictions and less free water at restaurants.

This isn’t so much about water restriction and a look at the past, but it is a look ahead.



We managed to survive the past few years under water restriction, so why go back to our old ways?



Saving water saves energy.

In a study performed by UC Davis, the research showed that between July and September of 2015, the public’s water conservation measures resulted in a saving of 460 gigawatt hours.

Some people think that there is no need now to conserve water since there less of a drought.

There are plenty of students on campus who wear blue jeans, but little do they know, it takes 2,900 gallons of water to make just one pair of jeans.

How many pairs of jeans do you have in your closet?

If it’s more than one, that’s too many.

It takes 56 gallons of water for every almond eaten.



Since California is an agricultural state we grow food that is eaten all over the country, and that requires a lot of water

Californians drink bottled water, and it takes three bottles of water for every single one we drink.



We use water in the production of just about everything, including the manufacturing of bottled water, and even cheese.

We must change the way we think about water and how to use it.



We need to focus on our daily use of water.

Take shorter showers, run a full dishwasher instead of washing the dishes, or even water your lawn every three days.

We must conserve water now, or our children will be forced to suffer the same we lived through.

We must conserve!