Students conflicted over semesters

By Roshelle Czar

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield is in its second semester after shifting from the quarter system, and some professors and students are still feeling the effects.

CSUB was one of four remaining campuses in the CSU system to make the switch from quarters to semesters.



This change brought complaints from some students, and a sense of contentment for others, and had a vast impact on the student constituency and professors.

Jeffrey Eagen, director of the Writing Center and English professor, said the shift was a new change for everyone, and administration worked very hard to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“The semester system gave me the ability to discuss topics in more depth and spend more time cultivating relationships with students, “ said Eagen.

It also gives students more time to catch up and adjust study habits to be more prepared. The extra time is not only beneficial for students, but it also gives professors more time to reinforce the writing process.



English professor Emerson Case said that he was glad the school changed to the semester system.

In his prior teaching experience, he had always taught in a semester system.



He also believes that now under the semester system, students will be able to manage their time wisely. He said that shorter class time is a challenge, which means the fifty minutes need to be used effectively.

“The change was necessary and needed because now it also put us in sync with virtually every other college in the United States,” said Case.

Unfortunately, for some students, the semester system is not as easily adaptable.

Dulce Valdez, a sophomore at CSUB, had a difficult time transitioning from the fast-paced quarter system to the semester, which she feels is time-consuming.

Valdez said that now it will take her a longer time to graduate, and that it has also caused a financial setback for her.



“Before, you could take three classes, which would equal twelve to fifteen units, and that would mean you were a full-time student. Now, since most classes have been cut down to three units, it means paying for more classes,“ said Valdez.

Alexandra Guzman, a business administration major, talked about her experience with the semester change.

She said that she felt the semester change was a positive one, and that she now has more time to study the material.

Guzman said that she always used to feel behind in her classes, but now feels prepared.

“I believe that the transition was easy because the sub administration did a great job in helping us transition,” Guzman said.