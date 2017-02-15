PEAK Club holds annual Valentine’s Day Run

By Brenda Gonzalez and Becca Romo

The Runner Staff

The Physical Education and Kinesiology Club held its 14th annual Valentine’s Day Run Saturday, Feb. 11 at CSU Bakersfield.

Students and community members took part in the 5K and 10K runs.

The PEAK Club said this event is a way for students and the community to stay active.

Marbella Mendoza, who had never been on campus before, said she enjoyed the race.

“It was nice,” said Mendoza. “The track was pretty clean and clear. It wasn’t too smoky, which was pretty nice for me.”

The PEAK Club said there were 334 participants in the 5K and 75 participants in the 10K.