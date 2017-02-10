CSUB educates on opportunities through athletics

By Paul Lopez, Becca Romo and Mickey Van Horn

The Runner Staff

National Girls and Women’s Sports Day gathered young girls from different schools across the Bakersfield City School District to enlighten them about the opportunities that athletics offers.

CSU Bakersfield athletics honored National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Saturday, Jan. 28 to recognize the importance of youth sports for girls and women. Sports that were incorporated into this event included cheer, track and field, color guard, dance, golf and volleyball.

Bakersfield City School District Youth Services Supervisor Lewis Neal explains the influence these female athletes give young girls.

“We want the girls to come out here, see the university, be empowered,” Neal said. “Also see some female role models out here because they want them to excel. And just being healthy that also helps them along.”

Jenny Kay Pratt, a student athlete and liberal studies major, describes her feelings about the event and why it is important to her.

“Show them new things that might have not known yet,” said Pratt. “Try a new sport, maybe spike up an interest that they might not have known about yet.”

This event was held in hopes of inspiring young women and girls to achieve their goals in athletics and academics.