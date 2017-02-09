By Becca Romo and Mickey Van Horn

The Runner Staff

The Student Rec Center gave CSU Bakersfield students a chance to learn more about services and resources offered through a fitness and wellness expo.

With workout and equipment demos, the SRC’s Fitness and Wellness Expo also has trainers on hand to go over personal goals and assessments. Not only will the staff at the SRC explain the workout, but will allow you to get hands on with the equipment.

Daniel Serrano, a fitness trainer and adviser at the SRC, explains the benefits of signing up for training sessions.

“We get to work out with you guys, get some goals you want to achieve,” said Serrano. “Either lose weight or get quicker cardiovascular, strength straining or anything else you want to improve that’s what we’ll help you improve on and we’ll hopefully reach your goals.”

The SRC is open to students and members and has plenty of preferences for gym goers.