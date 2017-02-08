Women lead march for equal rights

By Roshelle Czar

Reporter

Students from CSU Bakersfield flooded the streets of Los Angeles alongside thousands of women, and some men, to march for equality on Jan. 21.

The Women’s March, which was a worldwide protest aimed to protect the rights of all people, included rallies against U.S. President Donald Trump.

This event was one of the largest women’s marches in the country. The march had 750,000 participants, according to a Women’s March LA Twitter post. CSUB English graduate student Jessica Flores participated in the march.

Flores said the march was important because it was one of the largest demonstrations in history.

“There seems to be a misconception that the march was just a protest against Donald Trump, but we were there to stand up for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrants’ rights, trans rights, indigenous rights, reproductive rights, for Black Lives Matter, health care, education, the environment and religious freedom,” Flores said.

Flores said that she represented students and immigrants around her as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I had to march for myself, for my family, for my friends, and for everyone who has been targeted by the Trump administration,” Flores said. “The march served as a catharsis, but also as a catalyst for the activism that I have been doing, and will continue to do for as long as it takes.”

Several demonstrators protested in the march in opposition of Trump’s views on women and inequality, as well as his efforts to push orders on policies, such as immigration.

Flores encourages students to use their voice, get in touch with local leaders and organizations, and become more informative by taking history and political science courses on campus.

Many students that were unable to attend the march saw it on a live stream from their homes.

Jasmine Gutierrez, a sophomore at CSUB, said that she valued what the march represented, but could not participate in it due to her working schedule. She said that watching it from home made her feel that she was also a catalyst for change.

Augustine Lopez, a CSUB undergraduate student, felt that the march was an essential step taken by people coming together for equality.

Lopez said “the backlash which comes from conservatives regarding Pro-life is unjust, because it eradicates the freedom of choice which each person has.”

“I made new friends. I chanted. I marched. I made history. And even though I went to the march by myself, I was never alone,” Lopez said.

Organizers of the Women’s March continue to call for mass opposition of President Trump. The next action will be on a date yet to be announced. “General Strike: A Day Without Women” would unify communities against executive orders by the Trump administration.