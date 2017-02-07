Express yourself on the mic

By Annie Russell

Senior Staff Writer

Nothing but the mic, spotlight and smooth rhymes that get the audience to snap their fingers.

The opportunity for CSU Bakersfield students to show and strut their creativity is underway with the first Expression Nights of the spring semester.

In each previous Expression Nights held every third Thursday of every active school month followed a given theme.

This month’s theme is based upon culture.

In celebration of Black History Month students from all walks of life are welcome to participate honoring their own individual cultures and backgrounds with the use of words, art or even music.

“Any type of art is really welcomed,” said Campus Programming Coordinator Afaf Aldhulay.

In past events local Bakersfield bands have performed during the event and students as well have performed their own original work in front of a crowd.

“Last semester we had HATEDRUGS which is a local band,” said Aldhulay. “It was a pretty cool set up.”

There is still time to sign up with Campus Programming for those who are interested in performing.

“You could show up the day of and sign up as well,” said Aldhulay. “We [Campus Programming] usually do signup sheets up here at our front desk.”

Students are encouraged to attend and not be timid.

“If you or anyone else is interested in participating please let me know so we can prepare accordingly,” said Campus Programming Assistant Lea Molina in an email.

Expression Nights will be taking place on Feb. 16 in the Stockdale quart starting at 7 p.m. where students can feel free to express their cultures.