Donald Trump abuses power with executive orders

By Marizza Espinosa

Reporter

Donald Trump has been president for all of two weeks and has already screwed the minorities of America. The minute he got into the hot seat, all hell broke loose. America made great progress these past eight years with Obama as our president, but all that hard work and improvement is going down the drain. Thanks, Trump.

Here is what’s wrong with this first executive order.

New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Coral Davenport said, “The State Department estimated that Keystone would support 42,000 temporary jobs for two years — about 3,900 of them in construction and the rest through indirect support, like food service — but only 35 permanent jobs.”

Temporary jobs? This is false advertisement. Trump is making promises of jobs that aren’t even permanent. What’s the point? For the amount of power you are flaunting, only being able to ensure 35 permanent jobs is weak. There are many families that are relying on these job opportunities to help sustain their living. Living comfortably for a few months isn’t worth going back to struggling for years to come.

His second executive order.

Bradford Richardson of the Washington Post reported in his article “Trump signs executive order defunding International Planned Parenthood” that “President Trump signed an executive order on Monday barring federal funds from organizations that promote abortion around the world, including the International Planned Parenthood Federation, in what activists say is the president’s first major pro-life action while in office.”

Although I don’t agree with abortion, I feel like it is a necessary option to have. This order goes far deeper than just abortion though. Planned Parenthood provides this service to help avoid unsafe measures being taken. With their organization being at question, multiple lives are at risk: the mother and unborn child.

Men should have no say on the matter. Men don’t get a say on something they can’t even experience themselves; it makes no sense to me. Men feel so inclined to be in control of women. Why? Because it makes you guys feel powerful?

It is a woman’s body. What she decides to do with it should be up to them and not a group of old men. Vaginas before manginas.

Men, remember this: It is a woman’s world. You wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Her.

And his third executive order.

Evan Perez and Jeremy Diamond of CNN reported in their article “Trump fires acting AG after she declines to defend travel ban” that “Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program.”

Ex attorney general, Sally Yates didn’t agree with Trump and his legal order. He just couldn’t have that, so he gave her the boot. You’re a big. spoiled baby and throw a fit whenever you don’t get your way. Real mature, Trump.

Can’t say that we should all be surprised about Trump going around yelling “You’re fired!” to everyone who crosses him though. This is what happens when we elect someone who spent years judging people and their business skills on national television.

Hey, Trump. The next time you decide to fire someone because they don’t agree with you, at least have the decency to dismiss them personally, not by a letter.

It was only a matter of time before Trump started going around firing everyone and anyone who had any affiliation with Obama. Yates was accused of “betrayal,” according to a White House statement.

”My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts,” Yates said in a letter. She stood her ground and actually stayed true to the job and title she signed up for. She didn’t believe his orders were deemed as lawful. “In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

America is known for our diversity in religion, race, and culture. “The Melting Pot.” Trump tries to justify his order by always stating that it is a temporary ban and only from seven majority muslim countries. That doesn’t lighten the blow that this community of people is taking.

Take a stand. Trump has no business being in this type of power. Want to make America great again, Trump? Resign as president.