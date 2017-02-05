CSUB rolls past Grand Canyon following brawl

By Juan Rodriguez

Reporter

After 12 players were ejected following a brawl between Grand Canyon University and CSU Bakersfield, the Roadrunners rallied to a 74-59 win over the Antelopes in the Icardo Center Saturday, Feb. 4.

With 8:12 left in the fourth quarter and the Roadrunners (10-11, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference) leading the Antelopes 45-42, Grand Canyon’s redshirt-senior forward Marina Laramie tried to get post position on CSUB’s redshirt-junior Tylinn Carter.

Laramie began shoving with Carter and a scrum ensued, near the Grand Canyon bench.

CSUB’s sophomore guard Alexxus Gilbert and Carter were ejected for fighting. GCU’s redshirt-senior forward Marina Laramie and junior guard Zelor Massaquoi were also ejected for fighting.

CSUB had 6 more players ejected for coming off the bench, which included freshmen guards Dalis Jones and Daije Harris, senior center Brittany Sims and junior guard Alize’ Lofton, while GCU’s redshirt-senior center Erika Thomas and senior center Julieh Clark were ejected for coming off the bench.

Two GCU assistant coaches and one athletic trainer were also ejected, while one CSUB assistant coach was disqualified for the rest of the game.

“The Western Athletic Conference was immediately made aware of the situation,” said CSUB’s Athletic Communications Director Matt Turk.

Turk said he expects early next week the WAC will issue its decision regarding the ejected players for both teams.

CSUB’s head coach Greg McCall was not able to discuss the brawl afterward, due to the WAC still needing to investigate the situation.

After 37 minutes of deliberation, the game resumed and CSUB was left with just six players.

Grand Canyon (12-8, 4-3 WAC) was awarded four free throws for two technical fouls from CSUB’s bench. The Antelopes took a 46-45 lead.

However, the Roadrunners responded by going on a 29-13 run to end the game, which 10 of those points came from redshirt-senior forward Erika Williams.

The 29 points in the fourth quarter were the most by a CSUB since the quarter format began a year ago.

“I’m very proud of how they played,” said McCall. “Very gutsy performance and good job of taking care of business here at home.”

McCall added the team knew it had to continue playing after the ejections.

“One thing we kept telling our girls was go out and finish the game, compete and win,” said McCall.

According to Turk, even if CSUB was left with fewer than five players, the game would have continued with however many players were left for the Roadrunners.

CSUB scored 50 of its 75 points in the second half, and shot 60 percent in the half.

This was CSUB’s fourth straight conference win, which puts them third in the conference standings.

“We are very proud of where we are right now,” said McCall. “We’ve done some things very well. We’ve improved as a team, especially defensively. We continue to get better and better offensively. I’m very happy where we are right now. Definitely want to continue climbing the ladder, and continue to improve each day.”

Junior forward Aja Williams led the way with 20 points. Redshirt-junior center Jazmyne Bartee added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Erika Williams finished with 14 points and 7 assists.

Laramie finished with 15 points for the Antelopes.

CSUB is scheduled to play at New Mexico State Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.