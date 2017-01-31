‘Runners smother UMKC in record-setting day

By Juan Rodriguez

On Jan. 28, the CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team defeated the University of Missouri-Kansas City 52-33 in a record-setting defensive effort for its third consecutive win in Western Athletic Conference play.

With only 33 points allowed, the Roadrunners (9-11, 4-2 WAC) set a record for least amount of points allowed in a women’s basketball game in school history.

The previous low for points points allowed in a game was 36 against Utah Valley University on Dec. 9, 2009.

CSUB got off to a slow start that was filled with turnovers and defensive lapses that allowed UMKC (6-14, 1-6 WAC) to open up an early lead.

However, the Roadrunners showed resolve and took their first lead with just under 9 minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Roadrunners limited UMKC to only 28 percent shooting on the afternoon.

“We hang our hat on our defense,” said CSUB head coach Greg McCall.

The Roadrunners struggled with finding the bottom of the net as well, going a combined 10-for-32 from the field in the first half.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Jazmine Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound then quickly gathered herself and put the ball up over a leaping UMKC defender to give the Roadrunners a 21-20 lead at halftime.

Johnson scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench for CSUB.

Early in the third quarter, redshirt-senior forward Erika Williams hit a pair of three-pointers. They were the first three-point field goals of the game for CSUB.

Williams finished 12 points and 4 assists on the afternoon.

“Once we move the ball, it is hard to stop us,” said McCall.

The Kangaroos were held to just 13 points in the second half and shot only 1-for-13 in the fourth quarter.

CSUB was led by redshirt-junior center Jazmyne Bartee who poured in 14 points along with 12 rebounds. The Chandler, Arizona native now has three consecutive double-doubles.

“It’s clicking now, we know where we’re at on the floor,” said Williams.

The Roadrunners are scheduled to take on Grand Canyon University on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Icardo Center to finish up their three-game home stand.