CSUB rolls past Chicago State

By Victor Rodriguez

Reporter

The CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team totaled a season-high 19 assists against Chicago State University earning the win against the Cougars 83-48 in Western Athletic Conference play at the Icardo Center on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“I’m glad we could show our diversity on the court,” said CSUB coach Greg McCall. “We had four players who ended with double-digit points and it could’ve been six.”

The Roadrunners (8-11, 3-2 WAC) were led by redshirt-junior center Jazmyne Bartee on both ends of the court. She had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“First of all, I want to thank my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. We had a season high of 19 assists which showed how well we worked as a team today,” said Bartee.

CSUB was up 17-13 after the first quarter thanks to freshman guard Kate Tokuhara converting all her shot attempts for a total of seven points at the end of the quarter.

By halftime, CSUB was able to take a lead of 40-27. Both Bartee and Tokuhara ended the half with 9 points apiece.

The third quarter was a display of excellent defense by the Roadrunners as they held Chicago State (0-20, 0-6 WAC) to only 3-of-12 shooting and 0-of-4 from three-point range in the quarter. The Roadrunners outscored the Cougars by a margin of 25-11 in the quarter.

CSUB further increased its lead by scoring 10 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter along with eight points in the paint. Chicago State only scored 10 points in the quarter.

“Winning our second in a row was huge,” said McCall. “We have been up and down, so putting together back-to-back wins is important.

Junior forward Aja Williams led the Roadrunners with 16 points and added 3 rebounds.

Bartee recorded her second consecutive double-double after putting up 23 points and 13 rebounds against Utah Valley University.

Tokuhara did not miss a single shot as she scored a career high 12 points and went 5-of-5 on the floor.

Every player on the active roster was able to log minutes for CSUB, while Chicago State only used six players.

CSUB is scheduled to host its next conference home game as they are scheduled to play University of Missouri-Kansas City on Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon.