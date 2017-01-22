10 tips from a seasoned student

By John Rodriguez

Reporter

Over the last several years I’ve had the opportunity to be a student on this campus and learn from mistakes that showed me how to save time and resources. So in my attempt to help incoming students, this is a list of 10 tips from a seasoned CSU Bakersfield student to help you on campus and outside as well.

Transportation

If students are living within walking distance from campus, it would be beneficial to invest in a mode of transportation other than your car. Whether it’s a bike, skateboard, razor scooter or just a fresh pair of Adidas, it will pay itself off within weeks. With parking passes hovering around $100 for the semester and gas prices seeming to be higher around campus when compared to other areas around town, you will save money over the duration of the quarter. Additionally, the battles of previous students will be avoided in the parking lots where there won’t be need to drive around in circles, or hawk other students walking to their cars for their coveted parking spots.

Student Recreation Center

The Student Recreation Center is a great place to destress, kill time or find an additional form of campus community. Despite the surrounding gyms that are established in town, it is hard to beat the deal you get with being a student here at CSUB. The facility is less than ten years old, with equipment and facilities that other gyms in town could only dream of. With all the programs offered, you can find yourself competing in an intramural league, or going on a weekend adventure with the outdoor adventure staff. They also offer a program called Runner Ride, where students can rent a bicycle for the day if they do not have their own.

Dress to Impress

Invest in the right type of clothing for the weather. If you are not familiar with the seasonal changes here in Bakersfield, just know that it is either uncomfortably hot or bone-chilling cold. There is little in between weather we experience. If we are lucky, we could get just over a month of 70-degree weather before you start sweating on the walk to your classroom.

Health Center

Students can find access to healthcare without having to leave campus. The CSUB Student Health Services Center offers quality, cost-effective healthcare for the CSUB community. Located just west of the Icardo Center, the health center is staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses. Opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the center has an x-ray machine, clinical laboratory and pharmacy.

All ’Runners

CSUB athletics is reaching new heights and there is room on the bandwagon so feel free to jump on. Our athletics program is undeniably on the rise. Over recent years, several of our sports teams have accomplished some great feats which our university has never seen. Last year, the CSUB men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament after winning the Western Athletic Conference championship off a buzzer beating three-pointer. Additionally, the softball team did the same by winning the WAC Tournament with a game-winning home run.

Improvements in Library

The library has made significant improvements for finding study space. Located on the first floor, a new area has recently been dedicated to students that seats over 50 people. There are also computers and areas designated on each floor with tables, lighting and outlets to charge electronic devices. Wi-Fi coverage is solid all across campus as well in case you choose to study elsewhere.

Food Options

Although students may feel food choices are limited on campus, there are lots of options in the immediate areas surrounding us. Whether you want Chinese food, pizza or tacos, it can all be found. There are various grocery stores around campus as well if you choose to cook.

Safety on Campus

If you don’t feel entirely comfortable walking to your car in the dark hours of the night, campus police and security are available to provide an escort back to your vehicle or dorm room. There have also been improvements to lighting throughout our campus over the years. Although further improvements can continue to be made.

Student Discounts

Businesses surrounding our university do honor student discounts with the presence of your student identification card. From Great Clips, all the way to Baja Fresh, asking at other places could keep some money in your pocket.

Getting Around

The bike path, which the closest entrance is located north of Stockdale Highway, just behind the Finish Line Bicycles’ store, is a great place to get to stores just west of campus. Or enjoy a nice walk or bike ride that will take you across to the eastern part of town. At times it is faster than being in a car due to increasing traffic.