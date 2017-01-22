Dine in or dine out?

By Annie Russell

Senior Staff Writer

Coming into the spring semester it’s very tempting to break New Year’s resolutions, especially those that involve food. CSU Bakersfield has several food joints to fulfill student cravings, from extra cheese-filled grilled cheese sandwiches to freshly made sandwiches with veggies and sliced meats.

Though CSUB is predominantly a commuter campus, students don’t have to risk leaving their parking space to go find somewhere to eat.

For students who want something tasty and filling like a sandwich, the place to go is Togo’s Sandwiches located inside the Science III building.

The prices are reasonable and I have yet to be disappointed with their sandwiches that are heavily stuffed to the top.

For students who are looking for more of a dine-in experience in between classes, they can chill at Rowdy’s in the Student Union.

The hub does come with a ping pong table and a few televisions to catch sports games.

Rowdy’s has a very relaxing atmosphere and is a good place to sit down and have a few beers with friends-of course, if students are of age.

The food options vary: quesadillas, chicken wraps, fries and salads.

Like any dine-in, there is occasionally a small wait time. But the staff is very friendly and the food is good for the most part.

In regards to students looking for a quick pick-me-up drink, enjoy a cup of coffee at Peet’s Coffee located behind the Education Building.

Peet’s Coffee doesn’t just cater to coffee addicts but the menu also has a list of teas to calm the nerves brought by stress from classes and homework.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a Starbucks on campus, but for those who have an allegiance to Starbuck there are a few located close to campus.

In light of students who live on campus, students can enjoy a meal at the Runner Cafe that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the week.

Unlike other CSU campuses, CSUB lacks a bit in its food choices for students, due to their contract with Aramark.

This reason alone doesn’t pull my rating of CSUB down simply because there are a lot of choices for students to eat just across the street from the campus at The Marketplace.

For great burgers and drinks near campus, the place to be is split between Lengthwise and Johnny Garlic’s.

Looking to go cheap? Carl’s Jr. is just across the parking lot from the theater and there are a few fast food chains just down Stockdale Highway.

There are even different types of restaurants that can satisfy your hunger.

With only a 13-minute walk from CSUB and a four-minute drive down Stockdale Highway, Los Hermanos is a great choice.

Or if you feel like having a smoothy and a bagel you can go to Bagels and Blenders.

In the same shopping center as Trader Joes students can buy some snacks and drinks at Albertsons and CVS.

Going west on Stockdale Highway offers more options, including Chipotle and Pizza Rev.

Both of these choices are not only close but affordable and most importantly delicious.

Students should not feel trapped at school or afraid of losing their parking spots.

If students are hungry and have money, CSUB has them covered with food on campus or leave campus for almost every kind of choice imaginable.