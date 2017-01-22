Finding fun around Kern

By Paul Lopez/Advertising Manager
By Paul Lopez
Bakersfield is a city known for its agriculture, oil fields, and country music.

“The Fairly Odd Parents,” a cartoon on Nickelodeon describes, Bakersfield as the final destination where a black hole releases you.

I can assure you that there’s nothing dark about this town.

Just step outside and gaze at the marvelous beauty of our mountain ridges.

A clear day comes around about 5 days of the 365 days in the year.

Just kidding.

There is plenty to do in Bakersfield. Do you enjoy playing soccer, football, ultimate Frisbee, basketball, or just sports in general? You can find a park in just about every neighborhood: shout out to our two skate parks, Beach Park and Planz Park.

Seasons are pretty consistent in this town. When it’s cold, it’s cold. If you are trying to enjoy the snow during the winter, Frazier Park is close by, but not recommended for skiing or snowboarding. We have Alta Sierra for that.

Alta Sierra is located about 1.5-hour drive east just outside of Kernville. They have two ski lifts for your enjoyment.  

When it’s hot, oh boy it is hot. That’s when our surrounding lakes come in handy, such as Lake Ming, Buena Vista, and Lake Isabella, just to name a few. Also, beware of the mighty Kern River, a fun place for river rafting, but don’t take it too passive.

The Kern River is considered one of California’s most dangerous rivers.

Back in town, we have a pretty cool aquatic center with a water slide located right next to the Rabobank Arena, delicious ice cream eateries scattered around town, and an indoor ice-skating rink also located downtown.

Some of Bakersfield’s premier entertainment landmarks include Rabobank Arena and the Fox Theatre. Rabobank Arena houses our professional hockey team, The Condors.

Rabobank and the Fox Theatre both showcase concerts, comedy shows, and a variety of live entertainment.    

For those who would like to branch further out of Kern County, our closest beach is Pismo, with just under a 2.5-hour drive west. If you are craving that big city vibe, Los Angeles is only a 1.5-hour drive south.

You don’t have to leave Bakersfield to satisfy your desire for popular designer brands. The Valley Plaza Mall, The Shops at River Walk, and The Outlets at Tejon all carry a variety of popular brands.

Are you trying to score dinner and a movie? The Marketplace on Ming Avenue has Edwards Cinema and many restaurants.

Other movie theatres include Reading Cinemas at The Valley Plaza, Maya Cinemas, and Regency Theatres at the East Hills Mall.

For those on a budget, AMC 6 is a dollar theatre located on California Avenue just west of Highway 99.

If you are interested in learning more about this town, which is growing at an exponential rate, the Kern County Museum is a great place to start.

The California Living Museum is our local zoo that houses a variety of wildlife animals.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art showcases some wonderful local and national talent.

For those over the age of 21 who are looking to enjoy an adult beverage, downtown Bakersfield is an area with dive bars and nightclubs.

The local radio stations are always promoting popular nightlife destinations.

Describing where you are driving from around town can sometimes be confusing.

Bakersfield can be viewed as one big quadrant where Highway 99 splits the town right down the middle.  

According to the state’s department of finance, Bakersfield is one of the fastest growing towns in California.

I catch myself describing this town as a small town with a big town mentality.

Welcome to Bakersfield, California, a home where you can live in peace and quiet but still enjoy a variety of entertainment.

by Managing Editor - Jan 21, 2017

