Bicyclist hit by vehicle near K2 parking lot

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

A CSU Bakersfield student was transported to a local hospital following a vehicle accident near K2 parking lot at Kroll Way.

According to University Police Officer Jesus Navarrete, UPD rceived a call of vehicle versus a bicyclist accident Tuesday, Dec. 7, and officers were dispatched to the parking lot around 6:20 p.m.

Navarrete said the bicyclist, who is a female student, was going east on the westbound bike lane and the driver of the vehicle was exiting the K2 parking lot when they collided.

He added the driver was trying to make a turn when she hit the bicyclist.

According to Navarrete, the bicyclist sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Southwest Hospital.

Both Navarrete and Lt. Kenny Williams said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Navarrete added that during the investigation they found that the bicycle did not have proper lighting.

According to the Rules of the Road in California, bicycles need a light mounted on the front of the bike, illuminating 300 feet in front and from the sides of the bicycle.

“If you are going to ride a bicycle, you need to make sure you have the proper lighting,” Navarrete said.

If an accident occurs on campus, students, staff and faculty can call UPD at 654-2111.