CSUB student dies in vehicle accident on Sunday

Viewing for Ramirez set for this Friday in Shafter
by November 30, 2016

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

 

CSU Bakersfield junior Karina Ramirez died following a vehicle accident Sunday, Nov. 27.

According to an email sent out by CSUB President Horace Mitchell, Ramirez died in a vehicle crash, near Lost Hills.

Ramirez is from Wasco, where she graduated from Wasco High School in 2014. At CSUB, Ramirez was majoring in business administration and her concentration was in accounting.

In the email, her family stated she lived life to the fullest.

“Her contagious smile and laugh brought so much joy to her family and friends,” they stated in the email.

She is survived by her parents Carlos and Lucia Ramirez, her brothers Carlos Ramirez and Eduardo Ramirez and her sister Denise Gutierrez.

A viewing for Ramirez will be held this Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. A mass is also scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at St. Therese’s Church in Shafter, before her burial at the Wasco Memorial Park.

Mitchell stated in the email that CSUB’s flag will fly at half-staff on Dec. 2 and 3.

Tags

by Javier Valdes - Nov 30, 2016
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Dec
1
Thu
6:00 am Holiday Craft Fair @ DDH Red Brick Road
Holiday Craft Fair @ DDH Red Brick Road
Dec 1 @ 6:00 am – 6:00 pm
 
6:30 pm Poetry Reading @ Dezember Reading Room
Poetry Reading @ Dezember Reading Room
Dec 1 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
 
7:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Stanford @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Stanford @ Icardo Center
Dec 1 @ 7:00 pm
 
Dec
3
Sat
7:00 am BCSD Oral Language Festival @ BDC Room 153 B
BCSD Oral Language Festival @ BDC Room 153 B
Dec 3 @ 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
 
7:30 pm Jazz Coffeehouse @ Music Building Room 127
Jazz Coffeehouse @ Music Building Room 127
Dec 3 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
 
Dec
6
Tue
10:00 am Zen Zone @ SRC
Zen Zone @ SRC
Dec 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 pm
 
Dec
7
Wed
3:00 pm Fab Lab Student Access Hours @ Fab Lab
Fab Lab Student Access Hours @ Fab Lab
Dec 7 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
 
Dec
8
Thu
all-day Final Exams Begin
Final Exams Begin
Dec 8 all-day
Good Luck!

Advertisement

Get Connected with CSUB BPA

This Week’s Issue