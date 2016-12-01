CSUB student dies in vehicle accident on Sunday

By Esteban Ramirez

Managing Editor

CSU Bakersfield junior Karina Ramirez died following a vehicle accident Sunday, Nov. 27.

According to an email sent out by CSUB President Horace Mitchell, Ramirez died in a vehicle crash, near Lost Hills.

Ramirez is from Wasco, where she graduated from Wasco High School in 2014. At CSUB, Ramirez was majoring in business administration and her concentration was in accounting.

In the email, her family stated she lived life to the fullest.

“Her contagious smile and laugh brought so much joy to her family and friends,” they stated in the email.

She is survived by her parents Carlos and Lucia Ramirez, her brothers Carlos Ramirez and Eduardo Ramirez and her sister Denise Gutierrez.

A viewing for Ramirez will be held this Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Shafter. A mass is also scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. at St. Therese’s Church in Shafter, before her burial at the Wasco Memorial Park.

Mitchell stated in the email that CSUB’s flag will fly at half-staff on Dec. 2 and 3.