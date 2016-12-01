Hope for the future

“We are not defined by our President,” would have been a better quote to display in student housing windows instead of the adolescent profanity we saw on the morning of Nov. 9.

I wish I could tell you the night before was a dream, but for over half the country it’s a nightmare many still have not awoken from. There’s a reason why Republican voters are sometimes called the silent majority, and while the election of Trump is no doubt a demoralizing blow for liberals, but I’d like to offer a silver lining to readers to who are frightened about what the future holds.

This is not the end.

America has had terrible presidents before and probably will again in the future.

Allow me to clarify that I’m not a fan of Donald Trump either. I proudly voted Libertarian this election, as futile a gesture it was, which gives me a unique perspective outside of both major parties and their rhetoric.

In the same way conservative audiences latched on to rallying cries of “He’s not my President” in 2008, people need to tone the hysterics down a bit. Remember when conservatives stockpiled survival rations, or the hollow promises of Republicans moving to Canada in 2012? Democrats are doing and saying many of the same things today.

America has survived war, economic depressions, terrorist attacks and more.

If you think for a second that millions of LGBT allies and minority advocates are going to abandon you because a billionaire Oompa-Loompa with a toupee is in office you’re sorely mistaken.

From civil rights to gay rights and beyond, that support won’t erode just because of Trump.

Let’s not forget he’s only one man, checked by congress and a supreme court. Political power shifts occur.

Maybe next time the DNC won’t cheat Bernie Sanders out of the nomination. I hear he’s pretty good with not deleting emails.

Women deserved a better first female president anyways.

If anything, this election has served as an opportunity for us all to reflect upon ourselves and our nation as a whole.

For what it’s worth: I sympathize with liberals, but this is only a bump in the road and not the end of it.

I know what it’s like to have your candidate lose, but take it from someone who’s used to defeat.

Everything will be okay as long as we remember we’ve always been in this together. —William Schiewe